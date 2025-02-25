Congress hits out at PM, Himanta over ‘jumla’ politics in Assam

Congress leaders have seized the opportunity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam to launch a scathing attack on him, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the BJP’s alleged “jumla” politics.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi of establishing a ‘jumla factory’ in Assam and called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as its “mastermind.” He slammed the BJP for “misgovernance”.

He also claimed the people of Assam were angry at the BJP and would elect the Congress to power in a year’s time.

Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X, “Modi ji has set up a factory of ‘jumlas (rhetoric)’ in Assam, whose mastermind is the most corrupt chief minister of the BJP. Recently, Congress leaders in Assam were attacked politically and physically!”

Kharge claimed that Assam was suffering the consequences of corruption, hatred and misgovernance by the land mafia of the BJP.

Youth unemployment, helplessness of tea garden workers, rebuke of the Supreme Court on the issue of illegal foreigners and the BJP’s hypocrisy are well-known, he claimed.

Several prominent Congress leaders, including Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of the Opposition in Assam Debabrata Saikia, and Lok Sabha members Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi, held a press conference to further attack the Assam CM.