Congress holds candle march, seeks action against Pahalgam attack perpetrators

Congress holds candle march, seeks action against Pahalgam attack perpetrators

The party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the attack, led the march
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:25 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Devender Yadav and party's leaders and workers during a candle march to mourn the deaths of victims who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Demanding decisive action against the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack, Congress had called for a candle march across the country for the victims.

The party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the attack, led the march on Friday.

The party's supporters raised slogans including, "Hindu Muslim Sikh Esai aapas mein hain bhai bhai" at its Akbar Road office. Besides, the party supporters also chanted, "Meri Bharat ki kyah pehchan, manov manov ek samaan".

There was visible anger against terrorism and Pakistan among the party's supporters who expressed their anguish chanting: "Aatanqwaad muradabad" and "Pakistan murdabad".

They also demanded decisive action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

