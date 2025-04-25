Congress holds candle march, seeks action against Pahalgam attack perpetrators

Demanding decisive action against the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack, Congress had called for a candle march across the country for the victims.

The party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the attack, led the march on Friday.

The party's supporters raised slogans including, "Hindu Muslim Sikh Esai aapas mein hain bhai bhai" at its Akbar Road office. Besides, the party supporters also chanted, "Meri Bharat ki kyah pehchan, manov manov ek samaan".

There was visible anger against terrorism and Pakistan among the party's supporters who expressed their anguish chanting: "Aatanqwaad muradabad" and "Pakistan murdabad".

They also demanded decisive action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.