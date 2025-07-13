Congress honours kin of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

The Congress on Saturday honoured families of 20 CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack. As many as 40 soldiers were martyred in the attack in 2019.

The families hailed from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, said Congress leader Col Rohit Chaudhry, who is also national chairman of the party’s ex-servicemen department.

He said Saturday’s Pulwama Shaheed Samman Programme was part of the series of events started by the party to honour martyrs.

“This is to carry forward the thinking of the Congress and party leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

He said although the loss of the families was irreparable and could never be compensated, the programme was held to honour their sacrifices.

“Rahul Gandhi provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each family on behalf of the party,” said Colonel Chaudhary.

He said the Congress would provide financial, social and ideological support to the families.

During the programme, the families of martyrs said they were still awaiting justice. They expressed resentment towards the “neglectful attitude” of the government.

“The Pulwama attack does not seem to be an accident but an internal conspiracy, for which no responsibility or accountability has been fixed yet,” some family members told Congress leaders at the gathering.