Congress in pact with CPM for Sikar seat in Rajasthan

New Delhi, March 22
In its third list, the Congress has sprang a surprise by leaving Sikar seat in Rajasthan for its INDIA bloc partner CPM. Hours after the list was out, the CPM fielded its national secretary Amra Ram as alliance candidate from Sikar. Ram will take on BJP’s two-term Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati.
Earlier, the CPI(M) was demanding three of the 25 seats in the state, but now it agreed for the Sikar seat only. The communist party had failed to impress in the last Assembly elections as all its 17 candidates faced defeat and got less than 1 per cent vote share.
