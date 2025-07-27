DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Congress issues whip for 3 days in Lok Sabha with Op Sindoor debate slated in House

Congress issues whip for 3 days in Lok Sabha with Op Sindoor debate slated in House

The ruling alliance and the opposition are set to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:42 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House for three days starting Monday, with a debate set to take place on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

The ruling alliance and the opposition are set to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives.

The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

A whip has been issued by the Congress mandating the presence of its MPs in the House for three days starting Monday.

Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.

Advertisement

After the first week of Parliament's Monsoon session ended up in a virtual washout due to opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar and other issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on July 25 that the opposition has agreed to the start of a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The two sides have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts