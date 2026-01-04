Congress launching ‘Bhrashtachar Bachao Sangram’, not 'MNREGA Bachao' one: Shivraj Chouhan

The Centre on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its proposed “MNREGA Bachao Sangram” from January 10, with Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling it a “Bhrashtachar Bachao Sangram.”

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Chouhan said the Congress was opposing reforms and spreading misinformation about the revamped rural employment guarantee framework, the VB G RAM G law, which he claimed plugs corruption, guarantees 125 days of work, and mandates unemployment allowance if work on demand is not provided.

Advertisement

“We have improved MNREGA. The VB G RAM G law is better than MNREGA. That is why the Congress is upset, because we have eliminated avenues of corruption,” Chouhan said, describing the Congress as a “factory of myths and corruption.”

Advertisement

He said social audits under the earlier law had exposed serious loopholes, including the use of machines instead of labour, repeated construction of the same assets, and lack of durable infrastructure.

“Earlier, states decided the nature of work. Now, village representatives will take those decisions, ensuring transparency and work aligned with local needs,” he said, adding that the new law improves upon MNREGA’s 100-day guarantee by providing 125 days of employment.

Advertisement

Chouhan also said delays in wage payments under the old law had hurt workers, with some states failing to pay wages for months. “The new law provides for unemployment allowance if work is not given on demand and includes a ‘no-work’ provision during peak agricultural seasons to ensure labour availability,” he added.

Dismissing Congress claims that the new framework places an added financial burden on states, Chouhan said the revised 60:40 Centre-state cost-sharing pattern was in line with several other centrally sponsored schemes.

He said BJP president J P Nadda had chaired a meeting on the VB G RAM G law and that the party would soon announce a nationwide programme to raise awareness about its provisions.

The minister also questioned the absence of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the parliamentary debate on the bill.

“First you skip Parliament when the law is being discussed, and then you launch a ‘Sangram’. What kind of hypocrisy is this?” Chouhan said.