Congress leader fat-shames Rohit Sharma, BJP replies with Rahul Gandhi jab

The Congress on Monday reprimanded its spokesperson Shama Mohamed for fat-shaming Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and asked her to delete her social media posts in which she made the comments and exercise greater caution in future.

Shama Mohamed has now deleted the posts on X, posted late on Sunday night, that drew backlash from many, including BJP leaders. Her remarks came amid the Indian cricket team's undefeated run at the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is “fat for a sportsman”. “Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” she said.

Responding to a post praising Sharma, Mohamed asked what was so world-class about the current captain when compared to his predecessors like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and the rest.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position.”

She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future, he said.

“The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Khera said.

As the issue snowballed into big controversy, the BJP also waded into the row and called out the Congress party over obnoxious remarks on Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hurled shame at the Congress for fat-shaming one of the most successful cricketers of the country and also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

“Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics,” said Bhandari, in response to Mohamed's comments.

“It's an insult to every patriot who supports the Indian cricket team through thick and thin. I question the Congress's criticism,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT), a key ally of the INDIA bloc, came out in support of Rohit Sharma and wished him good luck for the Champions Trophy.

“Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!,” wrote Priyanka Chaturvedi on X.

Rohit Sharma has led Team India to victory in T20 World Cup last year and also two Asia Cup trophies. In IPL too, he maintains stellar record as he lifted trophy five times for his Mumbai Indians team. — with PTI