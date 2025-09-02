DT
Congress leader Pawan Khera faces poll body notice for 2 voter IDs in Delhi

Congress leader Pawan Khera faces poll body notice for 2 voter IDs in Delhi

According to the notice, Khera is enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference, in Patna, on Sunday. PTI
Poll authorities in Delhi have issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency.

The district election officer of New Delhi district shared a copy of the notice issued to Khera on X. The Congress leader has been directed to reply to the notice by 11 AM on September 8.

There was no immediate reaction from Khera on the matter.

“It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency,” read the notice.

According to the notice, Khera is enrolled as a voter in New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies.

"As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act," read the notice.

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Khera had two voter IDs and Rahul Gandhi was running a campaign against voter roll revision in Bihar to "protect and hide" his party's theft of votes.

