Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Norwegian lawmakers

Gandhi meets Erna Solberg, MP and former Prime Minister of Norway, and Sverre Myrli, MP who is also a member of the Asia delegation and the Standing Committee on Business and Industry

London, September 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met with Norwegian lawmakers Erna Solberg and Sverre Myrli in Oslo as part of his European outreach.

Gandhi “had a fruitful meeting with Erna Solberg, an MP and former Prime Minister of Norway, and Sverre Myrli, an MP who is also a member of the Asia delegation and the Standing Committee on Business and Industry,” the Congress party said in a post on X.

Earlier, Gandhi participated in the academic discussion on ‘India in the World,’ co-hosted by the University of Leiden, the University of Groningen and the University of Amsterdam.

The academic session was attended by students, academics, civil societies and Indian diaspora, his party said.

The Indian Overseas Congress is organising the events for Gandhi.

