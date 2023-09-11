Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Norwegian lawmakers

London, September 11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met with Norwegian lawmakers Erna Solberg and Sverre Myrli in Oslo as part of his European outreach.
Gandhi “had a fruitful meeting with Erna Solberg, an MP and former Prime Minister of Norway, and Sverre Myrli, an MP who is also a member of the Asia delegation and the Standing Committee on Business and Industry,” the Congress party said in a post on X.
Earlier, Gandhi participated in the academic discussion on ‘India in the World,’ co-hosted by the University of Leiden, the University of Groningen and the University of Amsterdam.
The academic session was attended by students, academics, civil societies and Indian diaspora, his party said.
The Indian Overseas Congress is organising the events for Gandhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India’s record 228-run victory over Pakistan
Kuldeep Yadav takes fifer; Pakistani bowlers struggle to con...
China says it welcomes India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor so long it doesn’t become a geopolitical tool
Analysts feel new corridor is first global connectivity proj...
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
The batting great scored 122 not out in only 94 balls, bring...