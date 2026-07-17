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Home / India / Congress leader Shashi Tharoor rescued after being trapped in hotel lift in Kerala

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor rescued after being trapped in hotel lift in Kerala

Fire force officers use a hydraulic spreader to pry open the doors of the lift and rescue Tharoor and the others trapped with him

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PTI file
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was rescued by fire and rescue personnel on Friday evening after he was trapped for several minutes in a lift of a hotel here, where he was scheduled to attend an event.

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An officer of Thiruvananthapuram fire station said that they received a call at 7.37 pm about the MP being trapped in the lift of the hotel and immediately a team was rushed there.

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Visuals on TV channels showed that people initially trying to open the lift doors using iron rods, but without success.

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After the fire force officers reached there, they used a hydraulic spreader to pry open the doors of the lift and rescued Tharoor and the others trapped with him at around 7.51pm.

When the lift doors were pried open, it showed that the elevator had not completely reached the intended floor.

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Stepping out of the lift with a big smile, Tharoor thanked the fire force officers.

“Thank you to all of you. Well done. You have done a good job,” he said.

When they asked if he was fine, Tharoor replied that all those in the lift were fine.

He told reporters that initially the lift mechanics were called, but they could not do anything and when even the hotel staff were unable to help, they thought of calling the fire and rescue services.

“I have a good opinion about the fire and rescue services. The officers here did a good job. They reached here within five minutes. Very good and thank you very much,” he said.

He also said that if they had the time, they should have some tea before leaving.

But the officers politely declined and left after shaking hands with the Congress MP.

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