Congress leader's remark downplaying 'Chinese threat to India' leads to controversy

BJP attacks Congress over Sam Pitroda's comments
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:40 PM Feb 17, 2025 IST
Sam Pitroda. File photo
The BJP on Monday cited Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda's reported comments downplaying Chinese threat to India to target the opposition party, claiming that his remarks are in line with its leaders' statements in support of China.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that what Pitroda has said symbolises the mindset of the Congress.

He has openly acknowledged the Congress agreement with the China's ruling party, the BJP leader said.

Pitroda was reported to have said that he does not understand the threat India faces from China, claiming that it is often blown out of proportion.

It is a blow to India's prestige, Trivedi said, claiming it appears from his comments that as if India is the aggressor.

