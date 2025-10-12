DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Congress leadership 'very upset' over Chidambaram's 'Operation Bluestar' remark

Congress leadership 'very upset' over Chidambaram's 'Operation Bluestar' remark

'Senior leaders, who have got everything from the Congress party, should be more careful in making statements that create embarrassments for the party'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
former Home Minister P Chidambaram. File photo
Advertisement

The Congress leadership is "very upset" with former Home Minister P Chidambaram for his remarks on 'Operation Bluestar', and is of the view that senior leaders should be careful before making public statements that create embarrassment for the party, sources said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Chidambaram, while speaking at a literary event in Kasauli on Saturday, said that Operation Bluestar was "wrong" and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi "paid the price with her life for the mistake".

Advertisement

Also read: 'Op Bluestar was a mistake, Indira Gandhi paid with her life': Chidambaram

Advertisement

Party sources said the Congress leadership was of the view that "senior leaders, who have got everything from the Congress party, should be more careful in making statements that create embarrassments for the party. And, this cannot become a habit".

They said senior leaders should make public statements with care because their repeated statements create problems for the party which is not correct.

Advertisement

"The top party leadership is very upset and the entire party is very upset. The rank and file of the party is agitated why this is happening repeatedly," the sources said, in the context of Chidambaram who has in the recent past too made some remarks that have embarrassed the party.

At the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Himachal's Kasauli, Chidambaram said, "There was a way to retrieve and capture all the militants but Operation Blue Star was a wrong way".

Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP, while in conversation with journalist and author Harinder Baweja on her book 'They Will Shoot You Madam: My Life Through Conflict', said, "there was a way to retrieve and capture all militants but Operation Blue Star was a wrong way and I agree that Mrs Gandhi paid with her life for the mistake but the mistake was cumulative decision of the Army, Intelligence, Police and Civil defense and you cannot completely blame on Mrs Gandhi".

Operation Blue Star was a military operation undertaken between June 1 and June 10, 1984 to remove Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his militants from the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts