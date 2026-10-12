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Home / India / Congress links Parliament session delay to failed delimitation Bills, demands CEC's resignation

Congress links Parliament session delay to failed delimitation Bills, demands CEC's resignation

Jairam Ramesh says Opposition unity foiled Centre’s plans; seeks suspension of SIR and all-party dialogue on delimitation

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. PTI file
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The Congress on Monday linked the unprecedented delay in proroguing Parliament after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 to the Narendra Modi-led government’s failure to secure the numbers required to pass its proposed delimitation Bills.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that Opposition unity in the Lok Sabha had defeated the Centre’s plans.

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Ramesh said Monday marked the 60th day since the session was adjourned sine die without being formally prorogued, claiming that the gap had broken the previous record of 28 days, set in 2015.

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In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the Union Home Minister’s efforts to muster a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass what he described as the government’s “dangerous Bills on Delimitation” had failed.

He claimed that several NDA allies had opposed the proposals and had now found the courage to make their stand clear.

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Ramesh also said the controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which he referred to as “GyaneshGate”, had overwhelmed the country.

Recalling the Lok Sabha’s rejection of the government’s proposals on April 17, 2026, the Congress leader said the Opposition’s unity and solidarity had defeated the government’s plans. He maintained that the Opposition remained united despite the Home Minister having split some parties.

Ramesh urged the government to prorogue both Houses of Parliament and initiate a genuine all-party dialogue on the way forward for delimitation, saying Opposition leaders had repeatedly demanded such consultations.

However, he said the government must first secure the CEC’s resignation, suspend the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and take steps to restore public faith in the electoral system.

Alleging that the electoral system had been seriously undermined, he questioned whether those responsible for the situation would take corrective measures themselves.

“Ultimately, however, the Constitution will prevail and the resolve of the people will overcome,” Ramesh said.

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