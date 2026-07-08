Congress links PM Modi to Ram Temple donation theft row, seeks Trust’s dissolution

The Congress on Wednesday again sought to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically accountable for the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming he could not evade responsibility as the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were appointed under his watch.

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Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil demanded the dissolution of the Trust, the immediate arrest of its former general secretary Champat Rai, and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged irregularities. The party also called for the constitution of a fresh Trust comprising Shankaracharyas and saints.

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Echoing the demand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked the Prime Minister to break his silence on the issue, saying he had readily taken credit for the construction of the Ram Temple but was now avoiding responsibility over allegations of theft of devotees’ donations.

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Gohil alleged that despite objections from several religious leaders, the Prime Minister had handpicked members of the Trust, including Champat Rai, and therefore could not disown responsibility for their actions. He said if those appointed to such a body were found guilty of wrongdoing, accountability rested with those who selected them.

The Congress leader alleged that CCTV footage from the temple covering the period between April 27 and June 5 this year had captured around 70 instances of alleged theft of donations. He further claimed that audit reports for the period between 2023 and 2025 had flagged thefts, deficiencies in the system and the absence of CCTV cameras at key locations, but no corrective action was taken by the Trust.

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Questioning the Trust’s financial decisions, Gohil also referred to the purchase of a piece of land for Rs 18 crore that, according to him, had originally been valued at Rs 2.93 crore. He claimed that had the Trust acted against those responsible earlier, the present controversy could have been avoided.

Referring to reports that the keys of the temple donation boxes had been handed over to Champat Rai’s driver, Gohil said such an act warranted immediate criminal action.

He also questioned the recruitment process for temple staff, alleging that the FIR filed by the Special Investigation Team listed the accused without details such as their fathers’ names or addresses. According to him, this raised questions over whether proper verification of employees had been carried out or whether complete information had been shared with investigators.

Claiming that the reported thefts stopped after the registration of the FIR, Gohil alleged that daily donations had risen from around Rs 16-18 lakh to Rs 24-26 lakh, suggesting that nearly Rs 10 lakh was allegedly being siphoned off every day before the case came to light.

The Congress also accused the BJP and the RSS of exploiting the Ram Temple for political purposes. Gohil alleged that religious leaders who had expressed reservations over the temple’s consecration ceremony were ignored, while the event was advanced for electoral considerations. He further claimed that the BJP invoked Lord Ram for political gains rather than out of religious commitment.