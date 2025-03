Mohammed, who received support from TMC leader Saugata Roy, removed her post from X and later claimed that her remarks were “generic” and questioned why freedom of speech was being curtailed in a democracy.

The controversy erupted during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand, when Mohammed posted on X: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had.”

The BJP was quick to hit back, with Amit Malviya, head of the party’s National Information and Technology Department, accusing Congress of body-shaming the Indian captain at a crucial time for the national team.

“The Congress, which has lost over 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, is now body-shaming our cricket captain while our team is fighting for the Champions Trophy. This is a premeditated attempt to undermine morale. Their disdain for our icons is apparent,” Malviya said.

In response, Congress leader Pawan Khera, chairman of the AICC media and publicity department, directed Mohammed to delete the post and issued a clarification.

“Dr Shama Mohammed’s remarks about a cricketing legend do not reflect the party’s position. She has been asked to remove the post and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard,” Khera stated.

However, the BJP continued its attacks, with party leader Pradeep Bhandari calling it “extremely unfortunate” that Congress was targeting the Indian cricket team captain.

He further mocked Congress, asking, “Does the Congress party expect Rahul Gandhi, who has lost over 80 elections, to become the next cricket commentator?”

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saugata Roy dismissed the political aspect, but agreed with Mohammed’s criticism, stating, “Rohit Sharma should not even be in the Indian cricket team.”

The controversy has added a political twist to ongoing debates about Rohit Sharma’s form and leadership, with Congress scrambling to contain the damage while BJP continues its offensive.