Congress: Modi will have to go on long leave after June 4

New Delhi, April 7

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “rattled” by its guarantees and was making “baseless” statements against it in desperation to “save his chair”.

The Opposition party’s reaction came as Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League and utterances of its leaders showed hostility towards national integrity and “Sanatan Dharma”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The people of India are now tired of the PM’s lies. After June 4, he will have to go on long leave. This is the guarantee of the people of India!” Ramesh said the Congress’ “Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee” was awakening a new hope among the people of India after 10 years of “injustice”.

