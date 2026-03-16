Congress moves Delhi HC against Arnab Goswami over ‘Turkey office’ claim, seeks Rs 2 crore damages

The Congress has approached the Delhi High Court seeking damages of Rs 2 crore from Arnab Goswami over his claim during a broadcast on Republic TV that the party operated an office in Istanbul, an allegation the party has described as false and defamatory.

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The defamation suit is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Mini Pushkarna.

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According to the plea, Goswami had made the claim during a show aired in May 2025, alleging that the Indian National Congress maintained an office in Turkey. The assertion was broadcast on Republic TV and widely circulated on social media, with visuals of a building in Istanbul being presented as the alleged office of the political party.

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The broadcast came against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and heightened tensions after Turkey publicly expressed support for Pakistan.

During the programme, Goswami questioned Congress voters about the party’s alleged presence in Turkey and suggested that the party was compromising the country’s national interests. He also remarked that the Congress was aligning itself with “enemies of the nation” by not taking a firm position against Turkey.

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The Congress, however, has denied the allegation and alleged that the broadcast was based on incorrect and misleading information that harmed the party’s reputation.

Subsequent fact-checks and media reports indicated that the building shown during the broadcast was the Istanbul Congress Centre, a convention and events venue operated by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and not an office linked to the Congress party.

In its plea, the Congress has alleged that the broadcast and the accompanying social media circulation of the claim amounted to the dissemination of misinformation that damaged the party’s public image.

Following the controversy, Republic TV later issued a clarification stating that the use of the image showing the Istanbul building was an editorial error.