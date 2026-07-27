Congress moves notices in Parliament on student crackdown as Govt readies anti-paper leak Bill

The government’s plan to introduce the anti-paper leak Bill in Parliament on Monday is set to face resistance from the Congress, which has moved adjournment and suspension of business notices in both Houses seeking discussions on the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” protest over paper leaks.

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In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala, Renuka Chowdhury and Dr Syed Naseer Hussain submitted separate notices under Rule 267, seeking suspension of Question Hour and other listed business to take up the issue of the police action against students.

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Surjewala sought a discussion on the reported lathi-charge, use of tear gas and pellet guns, and the alleged assault on women students and journalists. He demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible, besides seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the government’s response, accountability and safeguards to prevent such incidents in future.

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Renuka Chowdhury, in her notice, sought a discussion on what she described as the “brutal assault” on peacefully protesting students, the reported use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, and the alleged deployment of unidentified persons in plain clothes to assault students. She sought a detailed statement from the Union Home Minister on the circumstances leading to the incident, the authorisation of the use of force and the identity of those deployed, besides demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Dr Syed Naseer Hussain also sought suspension of business to discuss the alleged excessive use of force against peacefully protesting students, including the reported use of pellet guns and tear gas and the alleged assault on women students. His notice sought a statement from the Union Home Minister fixing responsibility for the police action and explaining whether the use of force was authorised, besides calling upon the Prime Minister to assure the House that the constitutional right to peaceful protest would be protected.

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In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion to discuss what he termed the disproportionate and excessive use of force by security personnel, including the Rapid Action Force, against students during the “Chalo Sansad” march near Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Congress MP K C Venugopal also submitted an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on what he described as the brutal, unprovoked and disproportionate use of force by the Delhi Police against students protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar.

The coordinated notices come as the Congress has kept the alleged police crackdown at the centre of its attack on the government during the Monsoon Session, demanding accountability for the use of force and action against those responsible.

Amid the political confrontation, the government has listed The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the legal framework to curb paper leaks, organised examination fraud and other unfair means in public examinations.

However, the Opposition is unlikely to allow the smooth introduction of the Bill during the first half of the day’s proceedings. With the Congress expected to press for a discussion on the alleged police action before legislative business is taken up, both Houses are headed for another stormy day as the government attempts to push its anti-paper leak legislation.