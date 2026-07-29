Congress moves Rule 267 notices in Rajya Sabha, seeks debate on Ram Temple Trust

The Congress on Wednesday moved two separate notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business for an immediate discussion on the functioning, finances and alleged irregularities relating to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain sought a comprehensive independent audit of the Trust's accounts and functioning. In his notice, he urged the government to clarify “the existing framework of governmental oversight, regulatory reporting requirements, and periodic public disclosure applicable to a Trust of such scale and public significance.”

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He said the discussion was necessary “in view of the growing public disquiet over its financial affairs” and that the matter required “urgent consideration and discussion by the House”.

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In a separate Rule 267 notice, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala sought suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the alleged financial irregularities in the Trust and fix accountability.

Referring to the Supreme Court's November 9, 2019 verdict and the Centre's decision to constitute the Trust in February 2020, Surjewala said crores of devotees had contributed thousands of crores of rupees for the construction of the Ram Temple.

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He alleged that reports of “theft, loot and embezzlement” in donations and the temple's construction had hurt the faith of devotees. The notice also claimed that instead of ensuring accountability and transparency, those responsible for establishing these mechanisms were themselves facing allegations.

Both notices were submitted under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, seeking suspension of the scheduled business to take up the matter for discussion on priority.