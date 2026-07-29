DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Congress moves Rule 267 notices in Rajya Sabha, seeks debate on Ram Temple Trust

Congress moves Rule 267 notices in Rajya Sabha, seeks debate on Ram Temple Trust

Naseer Hussain and Surjewala seek suspension of House business for discussion on the Trust’s functioning, finances and alleged irregularities

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Sansad TV/ANI video grab)
Advertisement

The Congress on Wednesday moved two separate notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business for an immediate discussion on the functioning, finances and alleged irregularities relating to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Advertisement

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain sought a comprehensive independent audit of the Trust's accounts and functioning. In his notice, he urged the government to clarify “the existing framework of governmental oversight, regulatory reporting requirements, and periodic public disclosure applicable to a Trust of such scale and public significance.”

Advertisement

He said the discussion was necessary “in view of the growing public disquiet over its financial affairs” and that the matter required “urgent consideration and discussion by the House”.

Advertisement

In a separate Rule 267 notice, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala sought suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the alleged financial irregularities in the Trust and fix accountability.

Referring to the Supreme Court's November 9, 2019 verdict and the Centre's decision to constitute the Trust in February 2020, Surjewala said crores of devotees had contributed thousands of crores of rupees for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Advertisement

He alleged that reports of “theft, loot and embezzlement” in donations and the temple's construction had hurt the faith of devotees. The notice also claimed that instead of ensuring accountability and transparency, those responsible for establishing these mechanisms were themselves facing allegations.

Both notices were submitted under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, seeking suspension of the scheduled business to take up the matter for discussion on priority.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts