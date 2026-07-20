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Home / India / Congress MP moves notice of motion in Rajya Sabha over NEET-UG, CBSE marking system

Congress MP moves notice of motion in Rajya Sabha over NEET-UG, CBSE marking system

Syed Naseer Hussain seeks discussion on alleged exam irregularities, paper leaks and examination reforms on first day of Monsoon Session

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:55 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. ANI photo
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Congress Rajya Sabha member Dr Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday moved a notice for suspension of business in the House to discuss the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination and the implementation of the CBSE's On-Screen Marking system on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

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“That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the systemic crisis in India's examination system.

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“The House may discuss the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following the exposure of an alleged paper-leak network affecting over 22 lakh candidates, widespread irregularities in the implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, recurring failures in recruitment examinations, and the resulting loss of public confidence in the integrity of examinations,” he said.

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Hussain said the developments had caused immense hardship and psychological distress to students.

“These developments have caused immense hardship and psychological distress to students across the country and have led to ongoing nationwide protests demanding accountability and comprehensive examination reforms. In view of these pressing concerns, the matter requires urgent consideration and discussion by the House,” he said.

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