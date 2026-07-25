Congress MP Rahul Gandhi presents before media student hit in eye by pellet gun

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday presented before the media a student who had allegedly lost vision in one eye after being hit by a pellet during the July 20 protest march to Parliament over the NEET paper leak issue.

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The Congress leader demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and action against those responsible for allegedly using force on students and other protesters.

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Pointing to the injuries sustained by 19-year-old Sahil, Rahul alleged that the government was denying the use of pellet guns despite protesters having suffered serious injuries. He said Sahil was carrying the Tricolour when he was hit. He said Sahil had appeared for a police recruitment examination, but the question paper was leaked, leaving aspirants who had been preparing for the test for years in the lurch.

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Rahul alleged that thousands of students who were protesting peacefully were subjected to pellet firing, lathicharge and assault. He alleged that Pradhan had become synonymous with the collapse of the country's education system and should be removed from office. He held the minister responsible for the paper leak controversy and the circumstances that had forced students to protest.

Rahul said it remained uncertain whether Sahil's eyesight could be restored. He also urged the government to stop targeting and intimidating students.

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Sahil, who claimed that he was hit in his right eye during the protest, said he had undergone one surgery to remove pellets and repair the injured eye, and was awaiting another procedure. He said he was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College, then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and later to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on July 21.

The incident has raised questions over the alleged use of pellet guns during the protest, a charge denied by the Delhi Police. The CRPF, whose Rapid Action Force personnel were also deployed during the protest, has not responded to questions on the allegation.