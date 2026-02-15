DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury served privilege notice over ‘dog in Parliament’ row

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury served privilege notice over ‘dog in Parliament’ row

She had brought a rescued stray in her car to Parliament on December 1 during the Winter session, and when some members objected, she allegedly said that 'those sitting inside bite, dogs don’t'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:46 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury speaks with the media during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been served a notice for breach of privilege for bringing a stray into the Parliament complex in her car and for allegedly making derogatory remarks against MPs.

Advertisement

The Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha has taken up a complaint against Chowdhury and has asked her to respond to the charges by February 23, according to sources.

Advertisement

Chowdhury had brought a rescued stray in her car to Parliament on December 1 during the Winter session, and when some members objected, she allegedly said that “those sitting inside bite, dogs don’t”.

Advertisement

The sources said BJP MPs Brij Lal and Indu Bala Goswami submitted a notice for breach of privilege against Chowdhury, which the Rajya Sabha Chairman forwarded to Committee of Privileges.

The committee examined the matter in its meeting held last week and decided to seek her written comments on the matter.

Advertisement

The two BJP MPs moved a complaint against Chowdhury under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for allegedly making contemptuous and defamatory statements against members of Parliament.

In their notice, the complainant MPs said Chowdhury stated that “those who bite are sitting inside the Parliament”, which, they claimed, denigrates the respect of elected representatives and MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

They had also pleaded with the chairman to take strict action against the Congress MP to protect the dignity and respect of MPs, while also accusing her of violating security protocols by bringing a stray dog inside the Parliament complex.

When asked about the notice, sources in Chowdhury’s office said they will respond under the Parliamentary rules, norms, conventions and procedures, upholding all democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Chowdhury had brought a rescued stray in her car on December 1.

This triggered a row, prompting some BJP members to accuse her of indulging in drama and demand action against her.

The Congress MP had also claimed that the government dislikes animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs, saying there was no law against rescuing a stray dog.

Chowdhury is a self-confessed dog lover with a few pets at home. She claimed that on her way to Parliament, she rescued a stray and her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian.

Later, when some reporters had asked her to comment on the privilege motion being contemplated against her by some ruling party MPs, she gave a snappy reply – “bhow bhow...what else should I say”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts