Congress MP Dean Kuriakose has written to the Ministry of Jal Shakti to urgently intervene in the Mullaperiyar Dam issue in Kerala with the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

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Kuriakose said that Tamil Nadu was adopting a very aggressive stance on Mullaperiyar Dam by preventing the construction of a new dam and seeking to raise water levels to 152 feet.

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In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, the Idukki MP said Kerala’s stand on the Mullaperiyar issue has always been safety for itself and water for Tamil Nadu.

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“However, the new government in Tamil Nadu, in its recent policy address, has clearly stated that it will not allow Kerala to build a new dam, and will raise its water level. Such a stand is condemnable,” he said.

In its policy address on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government, on the Mullaiperiyar issue, said it will take firm measures to prevent Kerala’s attempt to build a new dam. The state government also said that it will take concerted action to carry out repair works in the Mullaperiyar dam area and raise its water level.

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The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895. While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is “absolutely safe”, Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.

Meanwhile, Kerala has registered a strong protest against the Centre’s decision to remove the state's representative from the five-member Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee (CDSEC), constituted to inspect the Mullaperiyar dam.

Speaking to reporters, Kerala Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said the state was not consulted before T K Sivarajan was removed from the panel and that Kerala would not accept the decision.

"The Centre should have informed Kerala before taking such a step. Instead, the decision was taken unilaterally and the State was merely informed through a letter. The Kerala government does not approve of this action and has conveyed its objection to the Centre. The order should be withdrawn and Kerala’s representative should be reinstated in the committee,” he said.