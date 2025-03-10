Congress MPs moves adjournment motions in Lok Sabha over Manipur violence, tariff reductions

The main opposition party Congress on Monday moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha over continued violence in Manipur and the alleged tariff reductions effected by the government as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi has moved an adjournment motion to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, which is under the President’s rule and therefore directly under the Union Government’s control.

“Manipur continues to witness violence, with the latest incident resulting in a protestor’s death and a shutdown called by Kuki organisations. The use of live ammunition by security forces has escalated tensions, highlighting the Government’s failure to restore order. The persistent ethnic strife has disrupted normal life, deepened community distrust and posed a severe threat to stability. The deteriorating law and order situation demands urgent intervention and a concrete strategy to prevent further loss of life and property,” Gogoi’s adjournment motion presented in Lok Sabha read.

Congress MP from Chandigarh Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion, seeking transparency over the government’s reported reduction in tariffs on several agricultural products, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

“Recent statements by the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, indicate that India has agreed to significant tariff reductions, raising concerns about the circumstances under which these commitments were made. While enhancing trade relations with the United States is a legitimate objective, such concessions must be made in a manner that upholds India’s economic interests and strategic autonomy.

“It is imperative that the Government clarifies the rationale behind these tariff reductions, particularly in agriculture and other critical sectors such as electric vehicles, and ensures that such measures do not unduly benefit foreign industries at the expense of domestic enterprises,” Tewari’s motion for adjournment read.

“Transparency in trade negotiations is essential to protect national economic interests and to maintain a balanced approach towards international commitments,” it added further.