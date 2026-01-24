Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil's nephew, Yashkumarsinh Gohil (35), shot his wife intentionally before taking his own life as per the prime facie evidence, police said on Saturday.

Earlier, officials had said Yashkumarsinh shot himself with his licensed revolver and ended his life after accidentally shooting his wife, Rajeshwari (30), dead at the couple's residence in Ahmedabad's Bodakdev area on Wednesday night.

But evidence suggested that he shot Rajeshwari for some unknown reason, and subsequently ended his own life using the same weapon, stated the First Information Report registered on Saturday at Vastrapur police station.

The couple had gotten married recently.

"We have registered an FIR against Yashkumarsinh Gohil for allegedly killing his wife before committing suicide. Investigation into his motives is underway," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayesh Brahmbhatt, the complainant.

Yashkumarsinh, nephew of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil, worked as an officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board.

As per the FIR, the angle of the bullet injury, the type of firearm, the absence of signs indicating mishandling of the weapon, and the circumstances at the scene pointed to an intentional act.

There could not have been an accidental firing as the revolver's trigger cannot be pressed unless "a certain kind of force is applied to it in a specific manner," the FIR said.

Further, the firing was done from behind, with the bullet hitting Rajeshwari's head, it said. The revolver had only two rounds, and both were used in the firing, which strengthened the theory that it was an intentional act.

Afterwards, Yashkumarsinh called the 108 ambulance service. When the medical team that came with the ambulance declared Rajeshwari dead, he shot himself in the head in the same room, the FIR said.