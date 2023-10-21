Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 21

The Congress on Saturday unveiled its first list of Rajasthan poll candidates fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his ex-deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituencies.

State unit president Govind Singh Dotasra will contest from Lachhmangarh, and former Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Chowdhary from Baytoo.

Divya Maderna will defend Osian seat which she won in 2018. She defeated BJP’s Bhera Ram Chowdhary who had in 2013 defeated her mother from here.

Divya represents the legacy of father Mahipal Maderna, a former minister in the Gehlot government and a tall Jat leader. Mahipal was jailed for murder of government nurse Bhanwari Devi and later died of cancer.

Former Olympian Krishna Poonia will defend her Sadulpur seat.

#Ashok Gehlot #Congress #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot