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Home / India / Congress nominates Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera from Karnataka for Rajya Sabha polls  

Congress nominates Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera from Karnataka for Rajya Sabha polls  

It nominates Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh, and re-nominates Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan.

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file
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The Congress on Thursday announced its list of seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, re-nominating party chief Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka.

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The party also fielded its media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera from Karnataka, along with Mansoor Ali Khan.

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According to a communication from AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal, the Congress has fielded its leader Meenakshi Natarajan as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. She has been a former MP.

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The party also fielded Praveen Chakravarty, its head of the Data Analytics and Professionals Wing, for the Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, besides re-nominating Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan.

Pranav Jha, who is currently attached to the Congress president, has been nominated from Jharkhand.

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"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of the following people as Congress candidates to contest the biennial/bye-elections to the Council of States from the states mentioned," Venugopal said.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 18. The last date for filing of nominations is June 8.

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