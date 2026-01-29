DT
PT
Home / India / Congress once again alleges mass deletion of voters via misused Form 7 apps in 12 states

A common feature across states, the Congress said, was the absence of mandatory particulars in the Form 7 applications, including verifiable identities of objectors, valid EPIC numbers and supporting documents

Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. PTI File.
The Congress on Thursday approached the Election Commission (EC) alleging large-scale misuse of Form 7 applications during the ongoing claims and objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning of mass disenfranchisement of eligible voters across 12 states.

In a letter dated January 29, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party had received widespread complaints of voters being wrongfully deleted from electoral rolls through what it described as a systematic and coordinated abuse of Form 7, a statutory mechanism meant only for specific and verifiable objections such as death or duplication.

According to the Congress, the issue was first reported from Rajasthan and subsequently emerged from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

The letter said similar patterns were being flagged from other states undergoing the Special Intensive Revision, together covering 12 states where the exercise is currently underway.

Venugopal alleged that bulk, pre-printed Form 7 applications, purportedly generated through a centralised mechanism, were being used to raise mass objections against targeted categories of electors, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and senior citizens above 60 years of age.

These forms, the party claimed, were submitted across multiple Assembly constituencies through an organised network involving booth-level functionaries.

A common feature across states, the Congress said, was the absence of mandatory particulars in the Form 7 applications, including verifiable identities of objectors, valid EPIC numbers and supporting documents. In several instances, individuals named as objectors were traced and either identified as BJP booth-level agents or denied filing any objections at all.

The letter also flagged Assam as a particularly serious case, alleging that members of the ruling party illegally entered election offices and attempted to access electoral databases to delete names using Form 7.

Warning that such practices threaten the integrity of the electoral roll revision process, the Congress urged EC to initiate an urgent investigation, enforce stricter oversight, and release detailed, state-wise data on Form 7 filings, acceptances, rejections and pending cases to ensure transparency and protect the right to vote.

