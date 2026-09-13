Cong only viable hope for Punjab, AAP ‘fractured’, says new in-charge Pilot

The Congress is the only viable alternative for the people of Punjab, having historically delivered for the border state through decades, party’s newly appointed general secretary Sachin Pilot said on Saturday.

Speaking to The Tribune days after replacing Bhupesh Baghel in the hot seat, Pilot framed the upcoming Assembly elections as a direct contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, saying a multi-cornered contest in 2027 won’t impact voting patterns.

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“People realise they don’t have to waste their vote. They will only vote for those they trust. The Congress remains the only viable hope for the people of Punjab. Whether it was Sardar Beant Singh with his contribution to fighting terrorism, the Green Revolution or the White Revolution, Congress governments have made a mark in the lives of the people of Punjab. It’s time to bring back that narrative,” said Pilot ahead of his Punjab visit in the next few days.

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Pilot downplayed intense factionalism in the state unit ahead of Baghel’s replacement and insisted that the Congress was united in Punjab, and that it was AAP that was fractured. “The word fracture (in the context of the Punjab Congress) is a bit of an exaggeration. Sometimes in large parties like ours, there can be differences of opinion on approach to issues. But I won’t call it a faction or a fracture. We still stand united. The ones that are fractured are the Aam Aadmi Party," he said, referring to a string of resignations by AAP founders and recently the merger of seven AAP MPs (including six from Punjab) with the BJP.

Pilot said the top challenge for the Congress was to present an alternative governance model for the state as “AAP had failed” despite a massive mandate in 2022. “The Punjab Government has prioritised protection, promotion and patronage of AAP leadership and is taking everything away from Punjab to sustain legal and political agendas of the party top brass. This can't be the objective of an elected government. This has to change," Pilot said, terming “drug menace, poor law and order and unemployment as top election issues in the state”.

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The Congress’ organisational chief in Punjab also sounded unfazed at the prospects of BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance and said his party had defeated this coalition when it was at the “height of power in the past”. “The fact is both BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are desperate for a foothold after parting ways on the farmers' issues. But people realise that the BJP is purely anti-farmer, anti-Punjabi party. So by and large 2027 is going to be an AAP versus Congress contest," Pilot said when asked who the Congress' principal rival in Punjab was.

On the question of Congress being populated by too many CM hopefuls, Pilot sounded upbeat and said “that’s a blessing”.

Ruling out the projection of a CM face ahead of polls, Pilot cited convention to say that the Congress, when in opposition, had been traditionally fighting elections under collective leadership. “It is only when we are in the government that there is an understanding that the serving CM is the face,” he explained.

Pilot went on to add that the Congress had good leaders and they were all deserving. “We have decided and they've all told me that we will work collectively first to win. And then who gets what responsibility is a call that we'll take post-election. It is a matter of pride that many Congress leaders have the qualifications for the top job, unlike the BJP which has imported three-fourths of Congress leaders to build a semblance of presence in Punjab,” the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would lead the party's campaign in Punjab.

Speaking of issues, Pilot came down equally heavily on both AAP and BJP on the matter of drugs and said both parties had hypocritical stands on the matter. “There is nothing more ironic than the BJP saying it will take out a yatra against drugs in Punjab. The BJP should focus on the borders of Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states from where the drugs are entering. The largest ever haul of cocaine worth Rs 21,000 crore was confiscated in Gujarat. Where did that go? The BJP must answer," said Pilot.

He stressed the importance of a Punjab win for the Congress in terms of its overall messaging for national politics. “A Congress win in Punjab will have a positive impact on the national landscape. Don't forget, it has been more than two and a half years since the third term of the BJP government. And people are fed up. The youth are especially losing hope," he said.

Meanwhile, Pilot will reach Chandigarh on September 15 and lead a march to the residence of Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema to demand his ouster after the suicide by Gulzar Singh, who alleged harassment for questioning the minister on rampant drug abuse in the state.

“Gulzar Singh’s last video recording before his death clearly names the minister. The victim’s family has alleged that they were denied dignity while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation,” said Pilot. He said the Congress wanted nothing less than the termination of the minister and an immediate, time-bound and an independent inquiry into all aspects of the matter.