‘Congress Pak’s apologist’: BJP on Aiyar’s video

New Delhi, May 10

An old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar where he is heard urging India to respect Pakistan which “has an atom bomb” on Friday had the BJP fuming with top saffron leaders accusing the Congress of being an “apologist for the neighbour”.

Remarks that stoked row Aiyar, in an old interview, is heard saying: "India should respect Pakistan as it has an atom bomb… we keep flexing our military muscle. They also have muscle which is lying in their nuclear facility. What if some maverick decides to launch the bomb?" .

While the Congress was quick to dissociate from the video and termed the flagging of Aiyar’s old remark as a sign of BJP’s “poll anxieties”, saffron party leaders alleged the “Congress’ hand was with Pakistan”.

“Leaders of Opposition parties, especially the Congress, repeatedly make statements supporting Pakistan, crushing Sanatan Dharma and insulting the Hindu community, besides pleading for more resources for people with more wives and children,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Himachal’s Sujanpur.

In Delhi, Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Aiyar wants India to fear Pakistan and give it respect. New India fears no one. The Congress under Rahul Gandhi has become an apologist and defender of Pakistan and its terrorism.”

As Aiyar’s remarks went viral, Congress media department chairperson Pawan Khera said, “The Congress disagrees with Aiyar’s remarks made a few months ago, which have been revived today by the BJP to deflect attention from PM Modi’s daily goof-ups.” Khera posted an old video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he is publicly “advising India to be afraid of China”.

