Congress protected Aurangzeb’s tomb under ASI: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said everyone feels Mughal king Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should be removed, but it has to be done under the purview of law as the previous Congress regime put the site under ASI’s protection.
Fadnavis said the site was put under ASI’s (Archaeological Survey of India) protection during the Congress regime some years back.”
Notably, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra MLA Abu Asim Azmi’s remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb recently kicked up a row.
