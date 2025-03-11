DT
PT
Home / India / Congress protected Aurangzeb’s tomb under ASI: Fadnavis

Congress protected Aurangzeb’s tomb under ASI: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said everyone feels Mughal king Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should be removed, but it has to be done under the purview of law as the previous Congress regime put the site under ASI’s...
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:05 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said everyone feels Mughal king Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should be removed, but it has to be done under the purview of law as the previous Congress regime put the site under ASI’s protection.

Fadnavis said the site was put under ASI’s (Archaeological Survey of India) protection during the Congress regime some years back.”

Notably, Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra MLA Abu Asim Azmi’s remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb recently kicked up a row.

