Congress protests against BJP in Jaipur over Rahul Gandhi poster

PTI

Jaipur, October 6

The ruling Congress held a protest in Jaipur against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age ravan' in a social media poster.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahesh Joshi, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and other leaders took part in the protests near the PCC office.

Hitting out at the BJP, Dotasra said intellectuals across the state are agitated over what the BJP has done. "The BJP can touch any low to win an election. They should explain the context as to why they did this," he said during the protest.

He said Rahul Gandhi spreads the message of love and brotherhood but the BJP portrayed him as a 'ravan' which reflects the mindset of the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS.

"We all are ready to take on the BJP and the RSS. Rahul Gandhi says there is no need to be afraid. We will spread love and they will spread hatred. The nation is watching. The INDIA bloc will win and the NDA will face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

