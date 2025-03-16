Congress pushed Assam into turmoil, BJP govt brought peace, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday blamed the Congress party for pushing Assam into years of turmoil, riots and underdevelopment, while praising the Central Government for restoring peace in the northeastern state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Assam, Shah said: “The previous governments had pushed Assam into the fire of riots for many years, did not provide grants, failed to set up proper education systems, did not build infrastructure, and did not allow peace to prevail.

He lauded the BJP government’s 10-year tenure at the Centre during which he said that Assam saw development in infrastructure and the peace was restored in the state.

Shah highlighted several major projects undertaken by the Modi government, including the Rs 10,000 crore Bharatmala Project covering over 200 kilometers, the Rs 3,000 crore Dhubri-Phulwari Bridge, and 3,700 kilometers of rural roads built at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore. He also mentioned the four-laning of the Silchar-Churaibari corridor as part of the government’s commitment to improving connectivity in the region.

Recalling his own past experiences in Assam, Shah spoke about being jailed for seven days during his student years under the Congress-led government of Hiteswar Saikia. He described how the political climate in the state had changed drastically under the BJP, which had delivered on its promise to restore peace. He pointed to key peace agreements signed in the last decade, including the Assam-Bodoland Agreement in 2020, the Karbi Anglong Agreement in 2021, the Tribal Peace Agreement in 2022, and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Assam-Meghalaya, and Assam-Arunachal Agreements in 2023.

These agreements, he said, had led to over 10,000 insurgents laying down their arms and joining the mainstream.

Shah further announced that a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit is being set up in Assam, a project he believes will change the economic landscape of the region.

He also said while investment proposals of over Rs 5 lakh crore have been received in the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, infrastructure projects worth another Rs 3 lakh crore will be implemented in the state by the central government. “These projects will create such an environment that youths from across the country will come here for jobs,” the Home Minister said.