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Home / India / Congress questions 25-day delay in proroguing Parliament

Congress questions 25-day delay in proroguing Parliament

Alleges bid to secure 2/3rds majority for delimitation Bills

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/PTI.
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The Congress on Monday questioned why Parliament had not been prorogued even 25 days after it was adjourned sine die. The party alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was keeping the monsoon session “on ventilator” while trying to muster the two-thirds majority required in the Lok Sabha to push through the proposed delimitation Bills.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said Parliament was normally prorogued within three to four days of being adjourned sine die, and linked the unusually long gap this time to the government’s legislative calculations.

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“Today, it is exactly 25 days since Parliament was adjourned sine die. Yet, it has not been prorogued,” Ramesh said.

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“The 2026 monsoon session has been kept on ventilator because the Home Minister is still scrambling around for his super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the delimitation Bills passed,” Ramesh said.

He claimed the delay showed that the BJP had so far failed to secure the required parliamentary support. He asked how much longer Shah would take before accepting, that the “politics of threats and intimidation had reached its limit”.

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Ramesh also cited a similar delay in proroguing the monsoon session in 2015. According to him, the gap between adjournment sine die and prorogation at the time had stretched to 28 days.

The session was virtually washed out over the Lalit Modi controversy, but the government, he said, kept it alive in the hope of getting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) legislation through Parliament.

Ramesh said the BJP-led government at the time did not have the two-thirds majority required in the Rajya Sabha and was eventually forced to hold wider consultations with the Opposition before the legislation could be passed later.

The Congress leader suggested that a similar numbers game was playing out this time for the delimitation legislation.

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