Congress questions 82-day delay in proroguing Parliament

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the Centre over the 82-day delay in proroguing Parliament, alleging that the government was keeping the option of a special session open to push through delimitation-related Bills. The party also challenged the government to share its proposals with the Opposition well in advance and convene an all-party meeting to discuss them.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was still considering a special sitting to pass the ‘delimitation Bills’ with what he called a “super-tainted two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha. “82 days have gone by since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and it has still not been prorogued,” Ramesh said.

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The leader claimed the delay was because Shah was “still entertaining ideas of calling a special session to pass the delimitation Bills”. Ramesh alleged that the intent of such Bills was to save the BJP from a debacle in 2029.

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The Congress leader challenged Shah to demonstrate his seriousness about a parliamentary discussion on vote theft by first securing the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, whom he described as the Home Minister’s “hatchet man”.