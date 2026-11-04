DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Congress questions 82-day delay in proroguing Parliament

Congress questions 82-day delay in proroguing Parliament

Alleges Centre saving special session option for 'delimitation Bills'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:59 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PTI file
Advertisement

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the Centre over the 82-day delay in proroguing Parliament, alleging that the government was keeping the option of a special session open to push through delimitation-related Bills. The party also challenged the government to share its proposals with the Opposition well in advance and convene an all-party meeting to discuss them.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was still considering a special sitting to pass the ‘delimitation Bills’ with what he called a “super-tainted two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha. “82 days have gone by since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and it has still not been prorogued,” Ramesh said.

Advertisement

The leader claimed the delay was because Shah was “still entertaining ideas of calling a special session to pass the delimitation Bills”. Ramesh alleged that the intent of such Bills was to save the BJP from a debacle in 2029.

Advertisement

The Congress leader challenged Shah to demonstrate his seriousness about a parliamentary discussion on vote theft by first securing the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, whom he described as the Home Minister’s “hatchet man”.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts