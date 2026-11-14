Congress questions Centre after 115 summit speakers denied India entry

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday questioned the Centre over the reported denial of entry into India to 115 foreign speakers invited to the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad despite being granted clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), alleging that the restrictions were imposed on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Tharoor said 115 of the 315 speakers cleared by the MEA were either refused entry into or had their visas cancelled.

Questioning why speakers cleared by one Union ministry were subsequently prevented from entering the country, Tharoor demanded to know the legal provisions under which such action had been taken.