Congress questions Centre as Russia moves to supply JF-17 fighter jet engines to Pakistan

The Congress party on Saturday demanded answers from the BJP-led Central Government after reports emerged that Russia is set to supply advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for its fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets, despite New Delhi’s objections. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said the development raised serious questions about the effectiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “personalised diplomacy” and the direction of India’s foreign policy.

In a post on X, Ramesh noted that the upgraded engines would power the Block III variant of the JF-17, which is also equipped with PL-15 missiles. “These are the same missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor. The IAF Chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us,” he said.

According to Ramesh, the deal has moved forward despite “direct interventions” by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June 2025. He questioned why Moscow, once India’s most reliable ally, was now strengthening Pakistan’s defence capability even as New Delhi continues to buy S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Russia.

“This development underscores yet another failure of Prime Minister Modi’s personalised brand of diplomacy, which prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests. Years of high-profile summits, choreographed photo opportunities with hugs, and grandstanding on the world stage have failed to yield substantive outcomes,” Ramesh wrote.

He further pointed out that while India has failed to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, its leadership is being courted on multiple fronts. “Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose communally poisonous statements provided the immediate backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attack, is being warmly received by President Donald Trump and supplied weapons by President Vladimir Putin, all while enjoying unqualified backing from China during Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh said.