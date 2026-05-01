Congress questions delay in caste census a year after announcement

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Alleging deliberate delay by the government, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that on April 30, 2025, the government had declared that caste enumeration would be part of the upcoming Census. However, there had been no progress or public roadmap since then, he added.

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Ramesh traced what he described as a “clear shift” in the government’s stand over the years. He pointed out that on July 21, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed the Lok Sabha that caste-wise population enumeration would not be undertaken as a matter of policy, responding to a query by BJP MP Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

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“On September 21, 2021, the Centre, in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, had opposed any direction for caste enumeration, maintaining that such a move would interfere with an already decided policy position,” Ramesh said.

The Congress leader said the demand for an updated caste census was formally raised by party president Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, 2023. He also referred to an April 28, 2024, interview, in which the PM had criticised the demand, linking it to what he termed as “urban Naxal” thinking.

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Ramesh said the PM should clarify the change in position, noting that the same demand was later accepted when the caste census announcement was made in April 2025.

He also said that a follow-up letter sent by Kharge on May 5, 2025, raising concerns over the design and implementation of the exercise, did not receive any response from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“A year has gone by. There is no methodology, no timeline, and no consultation with Opposition parties, state governments or domain experts,” Ramesh said.

The Congress maintained that the lack of engagement and continued silence after the recent special session of Parliament indicate that the government may be deferring the exercise, despite its earlier commitment.