The Congress on Sunday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of withholding crucial information about the software used during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning whether artificial intelligence (AI) was being used to flag voter records and demanding the immediate suspension of the exercise and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report that the ECI had refused to disclose the name and version of the software used to identify errors and anomalies in electoral rolls in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application. The commission cited commercial confidence, trade secrets and intellectual property to withhold the details, while leaving questions about the use of AI and safeguards against wrongful identification of voters unanswered.

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Ramesh alleged that the lack of transparency surrounding ECINET and the technology used in electoral-roll revision had undermined public confidence in the process. He claimed that withholding the information was part of an attempt to conceal what the Congress describes as large-scale, centralised manipulation of voter lists.

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The RTI application had sought details of the software or AI platform used to identify inconsistencies in voter data, whether records were automatically flagged for verification, correction or deletion and the safeguards against genuine voters being wrongly identified. The ECI had said no new software had been developed or procured specifically for the SIR. It also maintained that the electoral registration officer (ERO) in each constituency was the statutory authority responsible for decisions on the inclusion or exclusion of voters.

The Congress questioned why the role of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in developing ECINET had emerged through media disclosures rather than a transparent statement from the poll panel. It also challenged the commission’s position on AI, alleging that the technology was being used despite repeated denials.

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Ramesh alleged that the unanswered questions over ECINET, the use of AI and the handling of electoral rolls pointed to a wider crisis of transparency and accountability at the poll panel. “The public knows that massive manipulation has taken place. Gyanesh Kumar must go. The SIR must be suspended forthwith,” he said.