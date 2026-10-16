Congress questions MEA silence on Jaishankar-Rubio proposed meet

The Congress on Thursday questioned the Ministry of External Affairs’ silence on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s proposed meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai, asking why details of an Indian minister’s domestic engagements were being announced by the US Ambassador rather than the MEA.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said it was “quite extraordinary” that US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had indicated that Jaishankar would join Rubio during his forthcoming Mumbai visit in the coming days, along with other officials. “Since when has the announcement of India’s Minister of External Affairs meetings within India been outsourced to somebody other than the official spokesperson of the MEA?” he asked.

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