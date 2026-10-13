Congress questions Modi govt’s UPI MDR deferment, asks if another U-turn in the works

The Congress on Tuesday questioned whether the Narendra Modi government was preparing for another U-turn on the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions after deferring its implementation until after Diwali, weeks after announcing the charges despite earlier denials by the Finance Minister.

Congress general secretary (communications) and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the Finance Minister had denied plans to impose MDR on UPI on August 6 and again four days later in Parliament, but the government announced the proposed charges on September 15.

Advertisement

“On Aug 6, 2026, and again four days later in Parliament, the Finance Minister denied any plans to impose MDR on UPI. But on Sep 15, 2026, MDR on UPI was announced by the Modi Govt. This was a definite U-turn,” Ramesh said.

Advertisement

Pointing to the widespread demand for a rollback, he questioned whether the latest deferment signalled another reversal. “Is the ground being prepared for a U-turn on the U-turn?” he asked.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced that the implementation of MDR on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, scheduled for October 15, had been deferred until after Diwali, with the revised date to be notified separately. The rollout is now expected to be pushed to January next year.

Advertisement

In a statement, the NPCI said, “The UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali, on a date to be notified separately.”

On September 15, the NPCI had announced that domestic UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 made by customers to merchants would attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent from October 15.

The proposed charge would apply to person-to-merchant transactions, while person-to-person transfers would remain free. Merchant transactions below Rs 2,000 would also be exempt. According to the NPCI, such small-value transactions account for more than 95 per cent of the total volume of UPI P2M transactions.

The government had said the MDR would be capped at Rs 300 for transactions worth Rs 75,000 and above.