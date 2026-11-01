Congress, Rahul serving vested political agenda: Nadda slams India bloc rally as 'anarchy model'

BJP leader and Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday turned the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally at Ramlila Maidan into a direct political attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Opposition of using its campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to create unrest and challenge an elected mandate.

As Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, gathered for the protest against SIR and its allegations against the Election Commission, Nadda described the demonstration as an “orchestrated drama” by parties repeatedly rejected by voters.

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He laid out what he called a four-stage “anarchy model”. The first, he said, was spreading rumours and false narratives about elections and electoral rolls. The second was street agitation intended to disrupt administration in Delhi. The third, he alleged, was economic disruption through shutdowns and blockades, while the fourth was an attempt at “regime change” with foreign alignment.

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“What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy-in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people — a fact the public understands all too well. Rahul Gandhi, I wish to explain to the nation today what your model of politics entails: the first stage is spreading lies and rumours; the second is inciting anarchy and chaos on the streets; the third is damaging the nation's economy; and the fourth is attempting to destabilise an elected government at the behest of foreign powers,” he said.

Nadda also made today's protest a central part of his attack, linking the date to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accusing the Congress of insensitivity towards the Sikh community.

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“November 1 stands as the most infamous and darkest stain in India's democratic history. On this very day, goons nurtured by the Congress party massacred our innocent Sikh brethren. Thousands of Sikh families were rendered homeless overnight, and thousands of women were widowed. The nation has not forgotten; even today, the 'Widow Colony' in Delhi bears witness to that horrific and bloody chapter of Congress history. To this day, the Gandhi family has not offered a sincere apology to the Sikh community for that grave sin,” he said further.

He also accused the rally of hurting traders during the festive season, saying small shopkeepers and street vendors depend on Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja for their earnings.

The rally was held amid heightened security, with around 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, including more than 4,000 around Ramlila Maidan. Restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed, while CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones were used for surveillance.