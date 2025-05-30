Congress, RJD cheated SC, ST, OBC people in garb of social justice: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress and the RJD of cheating people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in the garb of social justice. He said that these INDIA bloc constituents are now "trying to grab power again" in Bihar where Assembly elections are due later this year.

Addressing a public rally in Karakat in Rohtas district, the PM alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family had snatched land from people when they ruled the state.

“Leaders of the Congress and the RJD only cheated SC, ST, and OBC communities in the garb of social justice. They are responsible for the plight of the poor today. Leaders of these parties are again trying to usurp power," the PM said.

Slamming the RJD supremo, Modi said, “He and his family snatched land from poor people during the RJD rule in Bihar. They never thought of the betterment of the poor. That was Jungal Raj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did a lot for the overall growth of the state. We cannot imagine a Viksit India without a Viksit Bihar." On the success of Operation Sindoor, Modi said Indian soldiers destroyed terror bases across the border.

"I salute the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. India's fight against terror will continue. Terror camps in Pakistan were attacked by our forces. They had never imagined that India could make such big decisions," Modi said.

Hailing the youths of Bihar, Modi said that they have always played an important role in the Indian armed forces.

"I also salute BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in Pakistani shelling along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir," the PM said. "A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, I visited Bihar and said terror camps would be destroyed, I fulfilled that promise."