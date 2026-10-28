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Home / India / Congress says Modi, Shah not allowing CEC’s ‘public impeachment’

Congress says Modi, Shah not allowing CEC’s ‘public impeachment’

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Venugopal said the Opposition would not abandon its demand for the CEC’s removal.
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The Congress on Tuesday accused the PM Narendra Modi-led Centre of using the Delhi Police to block the INDIA bloc’s planned “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the BJP was afraid of the Opposition’s campaign to hold the poll panel accountable.

Congress general secretary (organisation) and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal said 21 INDIA bloc parties had planned the event for October 30 as a curtain-raiser to their November 1 rally and march, but were denied permission to hold it at Hotel Ashoka and then stopped from setting up the venue at Ramlila Maidan, despite having booked the ground from October 25 to November 3.

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“How many permissions will you deny, Mr Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?” Venugopal asked, accusing PM Modi and HM Amit Shah of protecting Kumar. He alleged that the police action was not an isolated administrative decision but part of an attempt to silence those questioning the electoral system. “First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy,” he said.

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Venugopal said the Opposition would not abandon its demand for the CEC’s removal. “Let it be very clear, come what may, we will not rest until Modi-Shah’s puppet Gyanesh Kumar is removed,” he said, warning that if the INDIA bloc was stopped at Ramlila Maidan, its leaders would stage a dharna outside the residences of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc's public impeachment programme for CEC Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on October 30 at Congress president and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

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