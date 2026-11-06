Congress says voter ID-linked schemes meant to ‘exclude beneficiaries’

The Congress on Thursday questioned whether the Modi government was planning to replace Aadhaar with voter ID cards for identifying beneficiaries of social welfare schemes, warning that linking welfare entitlements to electoral rolls during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) could lead to large-scale exclusion of the poor.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh raised the issue after Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, said on two occasions over the past few days that beneficiaries would be identified through their biometric details and Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers instead of Aadhaar.

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“Is this now official Modi government policy?” Ramesh asked in a post on X, questioning the implications of such a move for the purpose for which Aadhaar was conceived. He said there had already been legitimate concerns that the manner in which Aadhaar was being used had resulted in lakhs of people being denied access to social welfare and security schemes.

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“Making SIR the basis will end up excluding even more people on a massive scale,” he said, linking the proposed use of voter IDs to the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

“Vote chori is just the trailer. The full picture is “hak-hukook chori,” Ramesh added. Singh had said Aadhaar would no longer be the basis for payments to beneficiaries and that biometric authentication along with the EPIC number would be used instead. He questioned the reliability of Aadhaar, arguing that enrolment agencies were now widely available and that an Aadhaar card could be made within minutes.