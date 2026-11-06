Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Congress says voter ID-linked schemes meant to ‘exclude beneficiaries’

Congress says voter ID-linked schemes meant to ‘exclude beneficiaries’

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:42 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Congress on Thursday questioned whether the Modi government was planning to replace Aadhaar with voter ID cards for identifying beneficiaries of social welfare schemes, warning that linking welfare entitlements to electoral rolls during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) could lead to large-scale exclusion of the poor.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh raised the issue after Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, said on two occasions over the past few days that beneficiaries would be identified through their biometric details and Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers instead of Aadhaar.

Advertisement

“Is this now official Modi government policy?” Ramesh asked in a post on X, questioning the implications of such a move for the purpose for which Aadhaar was conceived. He said there had already been legitimate concerns that the manner in which Aadhaar was being used had resulted in lakhs of people being denied access to social welfare and security schemes.

Advertisement

“Making SIR the basis will end up excluding even more people on a massive scale,” he said, linking the proposed use of voter IDs to the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

“Vote chori is just the trailer. The full picture is “hak-hukook chori,” Ramesh added. Singh had said Aadhaar would no longer be the basis for payments to beneficiaries and that biometric authentication along with the EPIC number would be used instead. He questioned the reliability of Aadhaar, arguing that enrolment agencies were now widely available and that an Aadhaar card could be made within minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts