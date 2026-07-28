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Home / India / Congress seeks adjournment in both Houses over Delhi student protest crackdown

Congress seeks adjournment in both Houses over Delhi student protest crackdown

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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An NSG personnel at the Parliament premises amid rainfall during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. ANI
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The Congress on Tuesday submitted adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of the day's business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged use of force against students during Delhi's July 20 protest over the paper leak issue.

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In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion seeking suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business.

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He cited reports of Rapid Action Force personnel using pellet guns against unarmed student protesters outside Parliament, where over 80 people, including students, were injured.

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Calling the incident a violation of citizens' constitutional rights, Tewari demanded immediate parliamentary deliberation, accountability of the officers concerned, and compensation for the victims. He urged the government to adjourn the House's business and allow a full discussion on what he described as a matter of urgent national importance.

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the day's business for a discussion on the alleged assault on peacefully protesting students. The notice referred to the use of lathi-charge, tear gas, and pellet guns during the July 20 protest and also alleged assault on women students and journalists.

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It sought statements from Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying whether the use of force had been authorized and identifying those responsible. The Congress also demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the government's response, accountability, and safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future.

Describing the issue as one requiring urgent consideration, the Opposition party said Parliament must immediately take up the matter for discussion in both Houses.

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