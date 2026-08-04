The Congress on Tuesday moved an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the House's listed business to discuss the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on July 20, and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the House must discuss what he described as a matter of urgent public importance concerning the police action during the student protest.

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Tagore alleged that reports and allegations surrounding the incident had raised serious concerns over the nature and proportionality of force used to disperse the protesters. He referred to allegations that police used lathis, pellet guns, tear gas and water cannons against students, including women, leaving several injured.

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Seeking a detailed statement from the Home Minister, the Congress MP said Parliament must be informed about who authorised the police action and under whose directions it was carried out. He also sought details on whether the use of force complied with the law, established police procedures and human rights standards.

Tagore further asked the government to disclose whether pellet guns, tear gas, water cannons or other crowd-control measures were used and under what circumstances, besides providing the number of students, including women, who were injured, detained or arrested.

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He also sought information on whether complaints alleging police misconduct or excessive use of force had been received and the action taken on them. The Congress leader further asked whether the government would order an independent judicial or time-bound inquiry to establish the facts and fix accountability if any wrongdoing was found.

"The allegations surrounding this incident have generated widespread public concern and have implications for the protection of the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, as well as public confidence in law enforcement. The House should be informed of the complete facts by the Hon'ble Union Home Minister," the notice said.

Tagore urged the Speaker to adjourn the normal business of the House to allow an immediate discussion on the issue and require Amit Shah to make a detailed statement before Parliament.