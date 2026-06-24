DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Congress seeks probe into land deal by MP CM Mohan Yadav kin

Congress seeks probe into land deal by MP CM Mohan Yadav kin

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:06 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Congress on Tuesday raised concerns over the absence of any investigation into an alleged 253-acre land deal linked to the family of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, questioning why central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not acted.

Advertisement

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether allegations involving the Chief Minister warranted an inquiry, accusing the BJP of applying double standards when dealing with Opposition leaders compared with its own governments.

Advertisement

“PM Modi, why have the ED and CBI not knocked on the doors of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav? Is a 253-acre mega land scam not grounds enough to pursue him and punish him for his crimes?” Venugopal said.

Advertisement

Referring to alleged land transactions in Ujjain, Venugopal insisted that the public deserved answers and criticised the government’s silence on the controversy.

The remarks came amid continued questioning by Congress leaders over land purchases allegedly made prior to the announcement of key infrastructure and development projects in the region.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts