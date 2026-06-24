Congress seeks probe into land deal by MP CM Mohan Yadav kin

The Congress on Tuesday raised concerns over the absence of any investigation into an alleged 253-acre land deal linked to the family of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, questioning why central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not acted.

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Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether allegations involving the Chief Minister warranted an inquiry, accusing the BJP of applying double standards when dealing with Opposition leaders compared with its own governments.

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“PM Modi, why have the ED and CBI not knocked on the doors of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav? Is a 253-acre mega land scam not grounds enough to pursue him and punish him for his crimes?” Venugopal said.

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Referring to alleged land transactions in Ujjain, Venugopal insisted that the public deserved answers and criticised the government’s silence on the controversy.

The remarks came amid continued questioning by Congress leaders over land purchases allegedly made prior to the announcement of key infrastructure and development projects in the region.