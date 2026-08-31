Congress seeks scrutiny of Sangh’s overseas network

The Congress on Sunday questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s pitch for Hindu-Muslim unity in the US, asking why the organisation that had advocated a “Hindu Rashtra” for decades was talking of religious inclusivity abroad.

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Pointing to the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), Congress leader Priyank Kharge also sought scrutiny of the RSS’s overseas network, diaspora mobilisation and funding.

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Congress leader Rashid Alvi said Bhagwat’s remarks in New York raised a question — why travel to the US to say there was no place for hostility between Hindus and Muslims, if there was no problem between the two communities back home?