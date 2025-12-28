Congress sets TN alliance talks in motion, confirms meeting with Stalin

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the All India Congress Committee had constituted a five-member committee to initiate alliance discussions with the DMK, confirming that the panel had already visited the DMK headquarters and held a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The statement comes as political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified ahead of the Assembly elections, which are to be held in a few months, with parties stepping up alliance negotiations, campaign planning and groundwork at the constituency level. With only a few months remaining for the polls, formal talks are being seen as a crucial step in firming up electoral strategies.

Chidambaram, a former Union Finance Minister and a key Congress face in the state, met Stalin in Chennai earlier this week, signalling that engagement between the two parties has moved beyond informal consultations.

The Congress leadership’s decision to appoint a dedicated committee is being viewed as an effort to streamline negotiations and present organisational clarity within the Opposition camp.

The DMK-led ruling alliance currently includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, MDMK, CPI, CPM and Makkal Needhi Maiam. The coalition, which secured a decisive mandate in the last Assembly elections, is now working to recalibrate seat-sharing arrangements and campaign coordination in light of evolving political dynamics.

The Congress has also dismissed speculation about a possible tie-up with the Tamil Manila Congress, reiterating that it remained committed to the existing DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu. Party sources said such reports were baseless and aimed at creating confusion during a sensitive phase of pre-election negotiations.